Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 11,581 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Choice Hotels International worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $118.06. The company had a trading volume of 803,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,476. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

