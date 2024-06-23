Conflux Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Conflux has a market capitalization of $624.59 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,381.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.19 or 0.00610717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00115955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00036350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.47 or 0.00260122 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00042908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00071935 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,013,491,187 coins and its circulating supply is 4,138,488,406 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,013,182,260.42 with 4,138,182,247.64 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14662373 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $24,679,671.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

