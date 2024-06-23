Comparing Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) & Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and Yum! Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $584.04 million 5.65 -$113.38 million ($0.93) -31.30 Yum! Brands $7.08 billion 5.34 $1.60 billion $5.64 23.81

Volatility and Risk

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sweetgreen has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -17.15% -20.74% -11.75% Yum! Brands 22.92% -18.64% 24.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sweetgreen and Yum! Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 1 2 7 0 2.60 Yum! Brands 0 10 6 0 2.38

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.91%. Yum! Brands has a consensus price target of $144.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Sweetgreen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to Yum! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. Yum! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.