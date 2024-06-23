Comparing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSun and SuperCom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $95.68 million 0.00 -$19.42 million ($0.77) N/A SuperCom $26.57 million 0.09 -$4.02 million ($0.25) -0.75

SuperCom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iSun. SuperCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -20.29% -90.71% -24.49% SuperCom -6.33% 99.92% 11.12%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares iSun and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

iSun has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of SuperCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iSun and SuperCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 SuperCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSun currently has a consensus target price of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given iSun’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than SuperCom.

Summary

SuperCom beats iSun on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc., a solar energy services and infrastructure deployment company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It provides operation, maintenance, and solar; electrical contracting; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company also provides PureRF, a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite includes PureRF Tags, Hands-Free Long-Range RFID Asset and Vehicle Tags, PureRF Readers, PureRF Activators, PureRF Initializer, House Arrest Monitoring System, PureRF RF Bracelet, PureCom RF Base Station, GOS Offender Tracking System, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor Offender Electronic Monitoring Software, Inmate Monitoring System, DoorGuard, and Personnel Tag. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B; cyber security strategic business unit products and solutions, which include Safend Encryptor, Safend Protector, Safend Inspector, Safend Discoverer, and SafeMobile; and wireless and RFID products include solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

