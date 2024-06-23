Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMC

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.24. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66,902 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Commercial Metals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $741,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.