Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Given a C$8.25 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price target on Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNL. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$229.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.67. Collective Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.34 and a 12-month high of C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.13.

In related news, Director Paul Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total value of C$50,700.00. Company insiders own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

