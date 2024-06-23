Colin Bird Purchases 1,750,000 Shares of Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN) Stock

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) insider Colin Bird purchased 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,236.34).

Kendrick Resources Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of KEN opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday. Kendrick Resources PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.95 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.25.

About Kendrick Resources

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

