Colin Bird Purchases 1,750,000 Shares of Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN) Stock

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) insider Colin Bird purchased 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,236.34).
Kendrick Resources Trading Up 12.5 %
Shares of KEN opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday. Kendrick Resources PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.95 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.25.
About Kendrick Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kendrick Resources
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Kendrick Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kendrick Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.