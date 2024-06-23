Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCOI

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,433,038 shares in the company, valued at $229,542,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,433,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,542,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,994.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after buying an additional 876,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 327.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 752,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,430,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,184,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,942,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.