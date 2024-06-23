Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.13. The stock had a trading volume of 518,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,597. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $228.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,344 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

