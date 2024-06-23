City State Bank Reduces Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

City State Bank trimmed its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 445,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.76. 67,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $281.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

