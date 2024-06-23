City State Bank Purchases 45 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

City State Bank grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,085,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.22. 1,367,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,825. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.