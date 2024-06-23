City State Bank Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

City State Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6,557.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after acquiring an additional 926,531 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after acquiring an additional 636,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after buying an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Honeywell International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after buying an additional 375,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $215.09. 7,929,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.62 and its 200-day moving average is $200.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $216.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

