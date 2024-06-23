City State Bank Has $59,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

City State Bank reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 391.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $1,179,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in DocuSign by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $4,162,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,779 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. 6,601,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.43, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.