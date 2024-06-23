City State Bank Has $489,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

City State Bank lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after buying an additional 142,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,669,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,179,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,635,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

WEC stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,994. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

