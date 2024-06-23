City State Bank Has $215,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

City State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $927,298,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $149.79. 6,996,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,984. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

