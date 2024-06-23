City State Bank Boosts Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

City State Bank lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 251.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 13,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000.

IAGG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.09. 803,578 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

