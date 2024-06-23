Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives $6.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of CIFR opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,223,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,897,358 shares of company stock valued at $12,352,745. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

