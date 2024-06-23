CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1481 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.15.
CI Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. CI Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CI Financial to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.
CI Financial Price Performance
CIXXF stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.36. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $13.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on CIXXF shares. Raymond James raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
