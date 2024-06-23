Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $17.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,990.35. The stock had a trading volume of 192,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,767. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,893.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2,853.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,105.88.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

