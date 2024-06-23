Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $308.16. 6,933,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,282. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.44 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.69. The firm has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

