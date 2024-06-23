Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period.

Shares of CMBS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.03. 14,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,189. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

