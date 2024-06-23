Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 49,147,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,946,228. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

