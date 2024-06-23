Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $70,000 Stock Position in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SXTP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 193,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,169. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

