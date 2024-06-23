Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $22.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.76. 4,715,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,768. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.