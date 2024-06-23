Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 52,127 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. 7,805,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.