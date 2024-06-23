Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,805,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

