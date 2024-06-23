Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,705,000 after purchasing an additional 434,003 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $13.11. 10,242,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,206. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $24.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,462 shares of company stock worth $369,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

