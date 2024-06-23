Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 727 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after purchasing an additional 603,175 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,575,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $161.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average is $155.68.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

