Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,952,034 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

