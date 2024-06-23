Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 83 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 114,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,205,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $15.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,600.05. 309,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,591.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,605.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.