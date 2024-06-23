Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,191 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,508. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $430.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.36 and a 200-day moving average of $361.76.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

