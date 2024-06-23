CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) versus Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Critical Review

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $217.77 million 16.24 $53.74 million $0.52 47.89 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $739.34 million 0.25 -$27.02 million ($1.12) -2.45

CareTrust REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 27.47% 5.04% 3.19% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -3.65% -8.43% -1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CareTrust REIT and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 3 5 0 2.63 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 2 0 0 2.00

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.61%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.76%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Volatility & Risk

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. CareTrust REIT pays out 223.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.