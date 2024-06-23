Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk raised Cardlytics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Cardlytics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $1,964,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,361,113 shares in the company, valued at $55,532,516.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $1,964,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,361,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,532,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,849.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,435 shares of company stock worth $828,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 600.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 538.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 677,354 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 215,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

