Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

FBIO opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 69.13% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

