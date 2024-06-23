Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2271 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GAA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.71. 1,658 shares of the stock traded hands. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

About Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

