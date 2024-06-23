Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,732.33 ($22.01).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 1,200 ($15.25) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.38), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($159,787.98). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRBY opened at GBX 985 ($12.52) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,086.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,232.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 958.40 ($12.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,275 ($28.91). The firm has a market cap of £3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 42.70 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,243.24%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

