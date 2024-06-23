BTIG Research Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $175.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $177.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.47.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $151.55 on Thursday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.08. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

