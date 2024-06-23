Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) PT at $610.27

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $610.27.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

MLM opened at $544.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 23.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

