Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Target Price at $13.67

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.1 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

DEI stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is -245.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,235,000 after acquiring an additional 349,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,201,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,467,000. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,986,000 after buying an additional 3,034,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 331,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.