Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $10,402,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,463,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,362. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.33.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

