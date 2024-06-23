Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 413 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.48. 49,147,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,946,228. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

