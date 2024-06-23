Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HSIC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.