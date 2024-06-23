Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,635,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,061. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.39. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

