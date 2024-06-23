Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,703.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.35. 1,017,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,115. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $85.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.