Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $164.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,196,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day moving average is $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

