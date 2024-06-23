Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,235,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,734,000 after buying an additional 105,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $160,999,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,313,000 after purchasing an additional 244,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.68. 2,282,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

