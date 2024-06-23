Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.
Boston Properties Stock Up 0.1 %
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 81.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
