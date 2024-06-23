Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 81.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.