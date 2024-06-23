Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 140,339 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,339 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.9% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $80,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $173.96. 20,271,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,168,254. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $184.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $902.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.18 and a 200-day moving average of $132.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

