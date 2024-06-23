Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $3,902.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,902.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $3,989.10 on Friday. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,605.00 and a 52-week high of $4,004.40. The company has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,705.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3,600.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

