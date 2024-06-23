Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Blue Owl Capital worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $13,829,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $3,060,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,264,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,659. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OBDC. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

